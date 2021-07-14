Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 July 2021

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden boot

Captain of Portugal football team, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the European Golden Boot at Euro 2020. He was honored after finishing as the top goalscorer. Ronaldo had scored five goals for Portugal which was the same as Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic.

Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes new Prime Minister of Nepal

Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal. He has also formed a five-member cabinet. After the order of Nepal’s Supreme Court, President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued a letter informing that Deuba has been appointed as the PM. As per the order, the House of Representatives has also been reinstated.

Ladakh first UT to achieve 100 percent first COVID-19 vaccine dose coverage

Ladakh has become the first UT in the country to vaccinate all the residents with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccinated population also includes the guest population in the UT. A total of 89,404 citizens from all the eligible groups have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Olympic oath updated

The Olympic oath has been updated from the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The number of oath takers has also doubled from 3 to 6 in order to ensure gender parity at the Tokyo Games. The oath, in the past, was taken by an athlete from the host country on behalf of all the competitors along with a judge and a coach.

DA hiked for Central Government employees

The Union Cabinet on July 14 gave its approval to a hike in the DA of the central government employees and pensioners from 17 percent to 28 percent. It has come as a major relief to the employees of the central government as DA was put on hold by the government last year due to the COVID pandemic.