Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 September 2021

Iran Nuclear Programme: Iran allows to replace memory cards of camera

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been allowed by Iran to service the monitoring cameras at the Iranian nuclear sites. The decision was taken after the talks with IAEA Chief. The discussion took place between IAEA and Iran to ease the stand-off between Iran and the West countries.

First-ever in person Quad summit in the US

The US President Joe Biden will host the Quad summit in person in the United States. Prime Minister Modi will also visit the US for the summit which will be held on September 24. The Quad is the strategic grouping of four nations- India, Japan, the US, and Australia. The first virtual summit of Quad leaders was held earlier in March 2021.

PM Adarsh Gram Yojana by government

The Union Minister Arjun Munda has informed that Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana will begin soon by the Tribal Affairs Ministry. The scheme will cover 36 thousand villages across the country. Under the scheme by the government, the villages with a 50% tribal population will be given priority.

India to support people of Afghanistan

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India is willing to stand by the people of Afghanistan. The minister was addressing a high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in the country. While commenting on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, India also called for non-discriminatory and humanitarian assistance by the UN.

India, Singapore launch joint initiative

India and Singapore have announced UPI-PayNow linkage for fast payment. The operationalization of the system has been targeted by July 2022. The linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI will enable the users to make low-cost, quick fund transfers on a reciprocal basis.