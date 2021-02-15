Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 February 2021

Government announces changes in India's mapping policy

The Union Ministry of Science and Technology announced major changes to the mapping policy of India on February 15, 2021 with an aim to promote and empower small businesses. The changes will help create significant advances in mapping.

India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada

Indian Government will supply the COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. The move came following the personal request of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to PM Narendra Modi. The Government has not yet decided on the quantum of the supplies of vaccines. The official announcement will be made soon by the government.

PM Modi launches several development projects in Kerala

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects on February 14, 2021 worth Rs. 6,100 crores in Kochi, Kerala. The projects unveiled by PM Modi include BPCL's Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project, Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands and International Cruise Terminal ‘Sagarika’ at the Cochin Port.

Odisha to construct ‘COVID Warrior Memorial'

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department announced on February 8, 2021 to construct the COVID-19 Warrior Memorial in its capital city Bhubaneshwar. The memorial will honour the services of the COVID warriors. The memorial will be inaugurated on August 15, 2021.

Mario Draghi sworn-in as Prime Minister of Italy

Mario Draghi has been sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Italy. The former Chief of European Central Bank got the support of the rainbow coalition comprising leftists and far-right League of Matteo Salvini.