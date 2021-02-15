JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada

However, the final decision on the quantum of the supply of the vaccines has not been taken yet.

Created On: Feb 15, 2021 14:41 ISTModified On: Feb 15, 2021 14:41 IST
Vaccine supply to Canada

The Government of India is likely to supply the Coronavirus vaccines to Canada soon. Reportedly, the decks have been cleared for the supply of the vaccines after the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau made a personal request to PM Modi.

However, the final decision on the quantum of the supplies of the vaccines has not been taken yet. The supply to Canada will be made and the official announcement will also come soon by the government.

The exact quantities and the delivery schedules of the vaccines will be finalized this week. India has now become a global leader in supplying Coronavirus vaccines to more than 20 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis.

Canada’s request for vaccines:

The delivery of the Coronavirus vaccines to Canada can be seen in the light of the latest telephone call made by the Canadian PM on February 10, 2021, to PM Modi.

In the phone call, Trudeau asked for India’s support to Canada and assistance for the vaccines in fighting the global pandemic. PM Modi in return had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will be completely supporting the vaccination program of Canada.

Disagreement over farmer’s protests:

Earlier, the relationship between India and Canada had entered the rough weather when the Canadian Prime Minister had expressed concern over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had termed Trudeau’s comments as ‘Unwarranted’.

However, later he changed his stance and also commended the Indian government for holding the dialogues with the farmers' leaders. The Prime Minister of Canada also assured the security of the Indian missions and the personnel.

Supply of Coronavirus vaccines:

Canada has been seeking the supply of the Coronavirus vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, Pune. India had announced on February 12 that the decision of supplying the vaccines will be calibrated as per the domestic production and requirement of the vaccines for the national vaccination programme in India.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material