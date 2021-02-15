Government announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will bring tremendous opportunity

The Ministry of Science and Technology on February 15, 2021, announced major changes to the country’s mapping policy.

The changes have been bought by the government specifically for the Indian companies. It will enable them to create significant advances in mapping and ultimately promoting and empowering small businesses.

Surveying & mapping are critical to growth of various sectors of economy like farming, mining, e-commerce & many others.



Guidelines issued today, liberalise acquisition & production of geospatial data which will play a huge role in achieving our goal of $5 tn GDP.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/IpAhBDeeIs — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 15, 2021

According to the official release by the ministry, what is readily available all over the world does not need to be restricted in India and therefore the geospatial data that was restricted earlier will now be freely available in India.

No restrictions for corporations and innovators:

The release by the Ministry of Science and Technology informed that the corporations and innovators of India are no longer subjected to the restrictions. They do not require any form of early approvals or permission before they generate, disseminate, collect, prepare, update, store, publish the digital Geospatial Data and Maps within the Indian Territory.

The start-ups and the mapping innovators will now be trusted to self-certify and apply good judgment. They will be relied upon to show adherence to the guidelines.

Strengthening Digital India:

The decision taken by the Indian government will provide a major impetus to Digital India. The official release added that liberalizing the policies governing the acquisition and the production of the geospatial data will prove to be a massive step in India’s vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In addition to this, measures for promoting the development of the Indian geospatial innovations that take advantage of the latest map-making technologies have also been proposed.

PM Modi applauds the latest reform:

While talking about the latest reforms in the mapping policy, Prime Minister Modi stated that the reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for India’s start-Ups, public sector, private sector, and research institutions for driving innovations and building scalable solutions.

Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. #mapmakingsimplified https://t.co/ssbPhAeSp1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

They will also help in the generation of employment and will accelerate economic growth. PM added that the reforms will also benefit the farmers of India by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial and remote sending data.

The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth. #Freedom2MapIndia pic.twitter.com/OoN1rDTwoW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

The democratization of the mapping data will facilitate the rise of the latest technologies as well as platforms that will bring efficiencies in allied and agriculture sectors. As per Prime Minister Modi, these reforms will also demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India by deregulation.