Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 July 2021

Asia’s first Dolphin research center in Patna

First National Dolphin Research Centre (NDRC) of India and Asia will be set up on the banks of Ganga on the campus of Patna University in Bihar. As per the survey, around 1,455 dolphins have been sighted in the Ganga River. The work on the Dolphin Center is expected to begin after the monsoon season.

Sichuan in China reports a human case of H5N6 Bird Flu

Sichuan province of China has reported a human case of H5N6 bird flu. The 55-year-old male infected with the flu was sent to the hospital. As per the state media, the local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity. It further added that the risk of an invisible pandemic is extremely low.

Largest solar park in Rann of Kutch

India’s largest solar power park will be built in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. It will be built by the largest power producer in the country, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The state-run company plans on using the park to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale.

Bill criminalizing torture and custodial deaths passed in Pakistan

Parliament of Pakistan has passed a bill that criminalizes custodial death and torture by the police or any other government official. The bill was moved by Senator Sherry Rehman and was supported by the country’s Human Righter Minister. The bill will be significant for Pakistan in order to stem widespread exploitation and abuse.

UV-C Technology to counter COVID in Parliament

UV-C Disinfection technology will soon be installed in the Indian Parliament in order to mitigate the airborne transmission of COVID infection. The technology will be installed in Committee Rooms 62 and 63 and Lok Sabha Chambers, as well as in the Central Halls during the monsoon session. UV-C technology has been developed by CSIO.