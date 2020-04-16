Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 April 2020

Lockdown Relaxations: List of Activities allowed after 20 April

As per the Lockdown 2.0 guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government would allow some relaxations after April 20, 2020 following the review of the lockdown situation in India. Check here the full list of the select economic activities that will be permitted to operate after April 20, 2020.

Zoom app not safe for private use: MHA advisory

The Union Home Ministry on April 16, 2020 issued an advisory stating that the Zoom mobile app is not safe for private use. The MHA has cautioned people against the use of video conferencing app by private entities and people. The advisory aims to stop unauthotised entry into the Zoom meeting. The Ministry also listed a few guidelines to be followed by people who still want to use Zoom app for private purpose.

Finance Minister Sitharaman attends G20 Finance Ministerial Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 15, 2020 attended the second virtual meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and the Central Bank Governors. The meeting was aimed at discussing the global economic outlook amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was hosted under the presidency of Saudi Arabia.

Environment Impact Assessment notification amended

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on March 27, 2020 amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2006. The notification was amended to ensure the availability and production of bulk drugs. For this purpose, the Ministry re-categorised the projects and activities for manufacture of bulk drugs to 'B2' category from 'A' category.

Aarogya Setu reaches 50 million users

The COVID-10 tracing app, Aarogya Setu of the Central Government has now become the world’s fastest app to reach 50 million users. The app became the world's highest downloaded one in just 13 days.