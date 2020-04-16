Study at Home
Search

Lockdown Relaxation in India: List of Activities allowed after 20 April | Download PDF

Lockdown guidelines lists select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20, 2020, only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India. Have a look at relaxations allowed after April 20 here.

Apr 16, 2020 13:30 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Lockdown Relaxations: India entered into the second phase of Lockdown 2.0 on April 15, 2020, following the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Minister Amit Shah, on April 15 came out with new Lockdown Guidelines for India to be followed till May 3, the last of Lockdown 2.0. The guidelines lists select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20, 2020, only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.

The new consolidated MHA Guidelines on Lockdown clearly states that a few additional activities will be relaxed after April 20 to mitigate the hardships faced by public. These activities will be allowed outside the Coronavirus Hotspots and will be implemented by States or Union Territories or District Administrations with strict compliance to Lockdown Guidelines.

All the states, UTs and Districts need to make proper arrangements before implementing these relaxations such as social distancing at workplaces, offices, factories and other establishments. Let's have a look at the complete list of economic activities or relaxations that will be allowed after April 20, 2020:

Relaxations amid Lockdown after April 20 

Health Services (including AYUSH)

Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Dispensaries, Chemists, Pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Medical Equipment Shops

Medical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Medical Research Labs

Institutions carrying out research on COVID-19

Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics, Dispensaries, Pathology Labs

Home Care Providers, Supply Chain Firms Serving Hospitals, Diagonostics

Manufacturing Units of drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, medical oxygen, & their packaging material

Construction of medical infrastructure including ambulances

Movement of all medical and veterinary personnel

Agricultural Activities

Farming operations by farmers
Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations
Mandis operated by APMC

Shops of agriculture machinery
Manufacturing, distribution & sale of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.
Movement of harvesting and sowing related machines
Operations of the fishing, aquaculture industry
Hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria
Movement of fish/shrimp and fish products, fish seed
Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations
Packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew
Collection, distribution and sale of milk and milk products
Operation of animal husbandry farms
Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants
Operation of animal shelter homes such as Gaushalas

Movement of cargo

All goods traffic
Railways: Transportation of goods & parcels
Airports: Cargo movement, relief & evacuation
Seaports & inland container depots (ICDs): Cargo transport, custom clearing & forwarding agents
Land ports: Cross border transportation of essential goods, petroleum products, food products & medical supplies
Movement of all trucks and other goods vehicles with two drivers and one helper
Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways
Movement of staff & contractual labour for operations of railways, airports, seaports, land ports and ICDs

Public Utilities

Refining, Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Retail of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, CNG, LPG, PNG

Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution at Central and State levels

Postal Services

Water, Sanitation and Waste Management Sectors in States and UTs

Telecommunications and Internet Services providers

Supply of Essential Goods

 

All facilities in supply of essential goods including manufacturing, retail and wholesale of such goods through local stores, large stores or e-Commerce

Kirana Shops, Single Shops & Ration Shops dealing with food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, hygiene items, dairy and milk, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder

Note: These establishments should ensure strict social distancing with no restriction on timing of opening and closure

Commercial & Private establishments

Print and electronic media including broadcasting

DTH and cable services

IT & IT enabled Services, ( 50% strength)

Call Centres for Government activities

Common Service Centres (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level.

E-commerce companies (Vehicles of e-commerce operators will have to ply with necessary permissions)

Courier services

Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes

Financial Institutions

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) & Regulated financial markets

Bank branches & ATMs

IT vendors for banking operations, ATM operation and cash management agencies

Bank branches will function as per working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers

Adequate security personnel at bank branches to maintain social distancing

SEBI & Capital Market, Debt Market Services

IRDAI and Insurance companies

Social Sector

Operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women

widows observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles

Disbursement of social security pensions, e.g.. old age, widow, freedom fighter pensions, pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Operation of Anganwadis — distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis.

Online teaching distance learning

Educational, Coaching Institutions, Training will remain closed, but will operate through online teaching

Teaching should be made through maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) & other educational channels

MNREGA works

Irrigation & water conservation works

Central and State sector schemes in irrigation & water conservation sectors

NOTE: MNREGA works will be allowed with strict compliance of social distancing, use of face mask

Construction Activities

Construction of Roads, Irrigation Projects, Buildings, Industrial Projects in rural areas

Construction of renewable energy projects

Continuation in construction projects within limits of municipalities where workers are already available and are not brought from outside

Central Government Offices

Defence

CAPF

Health & Family Welfare

Disaster Management & Early Warning Agencies

NIC, FCI, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra

Other Ministries & Departments: 100 percent attendance of officers at Deputy Secretary & levels above that and 33 percent attendance of remaining staff

State Government Offices

Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence

Fire & Emergency Services

Disaster Management

Prisons

Municipal Services

Other Departments: Group A & B Officers to attend when required and 33% attendance of Group C officers

District Administration & Treasury to work with minimum staff

Resident Commissioner of States & UTs in Delhi

Forest Offices

PDF Download Lockdown Relaxations Guidelines by MHA

Where will the relaxations be allowed after April 20?

The relaxations amid the Coronavirus lockdown will be allowed in areas where the Coronavirus has been prevented from emerging or where the hotspots have been contained. The relaxations will only come into effect after the authorities review the lockdown situation.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS