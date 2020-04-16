Lockdown Relaxation in India: List of Activities allowed after 20 April | Download PDF

Lockdown Relaxations: India entered into the second phase of Lockdown 2.0 on April 15, 2020, following the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Minister Amit Shah, on April 15 came out with new Lockdown Guidelines for India to be followed till May 3, the last of Lockdown 2.0. The guidelines lists select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20, 2020, only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.

The new consolidated MHA Guidelines on Lockdown clearly states that a few additional activities will be relaxed after April 20 to mitigate the hardships faced by public. These activities will be allowed outside the Coronavirus Hotspots and will be implemented by States or Union Territories or District Administrations with strict compliance to Lockdown Guidelines.

All the states, UTs and Districts need to make proper arrangements before implementing these relaxations such as social distancing at workplaces, offices, factories and other establishments. Let's have a look at the complete list of economic activities or relaxations that will be allowed after April 20, 2020:

Relaxations amid Lockdown after April 20

Health Services (including AYUSH) Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Dispensaries, Chemists, Pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Medical Equipment Shops Medical Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Medical Research Labs Institutions carrying out research on COVID-19 Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics, Dispensaries, Pathology Labs Home Care Providers, Supply Chain Firms Serving Hospitals, Diagonostics Manufacturing Units of drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, medical oxygen, & their packaging material Construction of medical infrastructure including ambulances Movement of all medical and veterinary personnel Agricultural Activities Farming operations by farmers

Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations

Mandis operated by APMC Shops of agriculture machinery

Manufacturing, distribution & sale of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Movement of harvesting and sowing related machines

Operations of the fishing, aquaculture industry

Hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria

Movement of fish/shrimp and fish products, fish seed

Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations

Packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew

Collection, distribution and sale of milk and milk products

Operation of animal husbandry farms

Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants

Operation of animal shelter homes such as Gaushalas Movement of cargo



All goods traffic

Railways: Transportation of goods & parcels

Airports: Cargo movement, relief & evacuation

Seaports & inland container depots (ICDs): Cargo transport, custom clearing & forwarding agents

Land ports: Cross border transportation of essential goods, petroleum products, food products & medical supplies

Movement of all trucks and other goods vehicles with two drivers and one helper

Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways

Movement of staff & contractual labour for operations of railways, airports, seaports, land ports and ICDs Public Utilities Refining, Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Retail of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, CNG, LPG, PNG Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution at Central and State levels Postal Services Water, Sanitation and Waste Management Sectors in States and UTs Telecommunications and Internet Services providers Supply of Essential Goods All facilities in supply of essential goods including manufacturing, retail and wholesale of such goods through local stores, large stores or e-Commerce Kirana Shops, Single Shops & Ration Shops dealing with food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, hygiene items, dairy and milk, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder Note: These establishments should ensure strict social distancing with no restriction on timing of opening and closure Commercial & Private establishments Print and electronic media including broadcasting DTH and cable services IT & IT enabled Services, ( 50% strength) Call Centres for Government activities Common Service Centres (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level. E-commerce companies (Vehicles of e-commerce operators will have to ply with necessary permissions) Courier services Cold storage and warehousing services Private security services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes Financial Institutions Reserve Bank of India (RBI) & Regulated financial markets Bank branches & ATMs IT vendors for banking operations, ATM operation and cash management agencies Bank branches will function as per working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers Adequate security personnel at bank branches to maintain social distancing SEBI & Capital Market, Debt Market Services IRDAI and Insurance companies Social Sector Operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women widows observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles Disbursement of social security pensions, e.g.. old age, widow, freedom fighter pensions, pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Operation of Anganwadis — distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis. Online teaching distance learning Educational, Coaching Institutions, Training will remain closed, but will operate through online teaching Teaching should be made through maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) & other educational channels MNREGA works Irrigation & water conservation works Central and State sector schemes in irrigation & water conservation sectors NOTE: MNREGA works will be allowed with strict compliance of social distancing, use of face mask Construction Activities Construction of Roads, Irrigation Projects, Buildings, Industrial Projects in rural areas Construction of renewable energy projects Continuation in construction projects within limits of municipalities where workers are already available and are not brought from outside Central Government Offices Defence CAPF Health & Family Welfare Disaster Management & Early Warning Agencies NIC, FCI, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra Other Ministries & Departments: 100 percent attendance of officers at Deputy Secretary & levels above that and 33 percent attendance of remaining staff State Government Offices Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence Fire & Emergency Services Disaster Management Prisons Municipal Services Other Departments: Group A & B Officers to attend when required and 33% attendance of Group C officers District Administration & Treasury to work with minimum staff Resident Commissioner of States & UTs in Delhi Forest Offices

Where will the relaxations be allowed after April 20?

The relaxations amid the Coronavirus lockdown will be allowed in areas where the Coronavirus has been prevented from emerging or where the hotspots have been contained. The relaxations will only come into effect after the authorities review the lockdown situation.