Lockdown Relaxation in India: List of Activities allowed after 20 April | Download PDF
Lockdown guidelines lists select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20, 2020, only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.
Lockdown Relaxations: India entered into the second phase of Lockdown 2.0 on April 15, 2020, following the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Minister Amit Shah, on April 15 came out with new Lockdown Guidelines for India to be followed till May 3, the last of Lockdown 2.0. The guidelines lists select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20, 2020, only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.
The new consolidated MHA Guidelines on Lockdown clearly states that a few additional activities will be relaxed after April 20 to mitigate the hardships faced by public. These activities will be allowed outside the Coronavirus Hotspots and will be implemented by States or Union Territories or District Administrations with strict compliance to Lockdown Guidelines.
All the states, UTs and Districts need to make proper arrangements before implementing these relaxations such as social distancing at workplaces, offices, factories and other establishments. Let's have a look at the complete list of economic activities or relaxations that will be allowed after April 20, 2020:
Relaxations amid Lockdown after April 20
|
Health Services (including AYUSH)
|
Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Dispensaries, Chemists, Pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Medical Equipment Shops
Medical Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Medical Research Labs
Institutions carrying out research on COVID-19
Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics, Dispensaries, Pathology Labs
Home Care Providers, Supply Chain Firms Serving Hospitals, Diagonostics
Manufacturing Units of drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, medical oxygen, & their packaging material
Construction of medical infrastructure including ambulances
Movement of all medical and veterinary personnel
|
Agricultural Activities
|
Farming operations by farmers
Shops of agriculture machinery
|
Movement of cargo
|
All goods traffic
|
Public Utilities
|
Refining, Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Retail of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, CNG, LPG, PNG
Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution at Central and State levels
Postal Services
Water, Sanitation and Waste Management Sectors in States and UTs
Telecommunications and Internet Services providers
|
Supply of Essential Goods
|
All facilities in supply of essential goods including manufacturing, retail and wholesale of such goods through local stores, large stores or e-Commerce
Kirana Shops, Single Shops & Ration Shops dealing with food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, hygiene items, dairy and milk, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder
Note: These establishments should ensure strict social distancing with no restriction on timing of opening and closure
|
Commercial & Private establishments
|
Print and electronic media including broadcasting
DTH and cable services
IT & IT enabled Services, ( 50% strength)
Call Centres for Government activities
Common Service Centres (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level.
E-commerce companies (Vehicles of e-commerce operators will have to ply with necessary permissions)
Courier services
Cold storage and warehousing services
Private security services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes
|
Financial Institutions
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) & Regulated financial markets
Bank branches & ATMs
IT vendors for banking operations, ATM operation and cash management agencies
Bank branches will function as per working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers
Adequate security personnel at bank branches to maintain social distancing
SEBI & Capital Market, Debt Market Services
IRDAI and Insurance companies
|
Social Sector
|
Operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women
widows observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles
Disbursement of social security pensions, e.g.. old age, widow, freedom fighter pensions, pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Operation of Anganwadis — distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis.
|
Online teaching distance learning
|
Educational, Coaching Institutions, Training will remain closed, but will operate through online teaching
Teaching should be made through maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) & other educational channels
|
MNREGA works
|
Irrigation & water conservation works
Central and State sector schemes in irrigation & water conservation sectors
NOTE: MNREGA works will be allowed with strict compliance of social distancing, use of face mask
|
Construction Activities
|
Construction of Roads, Irrigation Projects, Buildings, Industrial Projects in rural areas
Construction of renewable energy projects
Continuation in construction projects within limits of municipalities where workers are already available and are not brought from outside
|
Central Government Offices
|
Defence
CAPF
Health & Family Welfare
Disaster Management & Early Warning Agencies
NIC, FCI, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra
Other Ministries & Departments: 100 percent attendance of officers at Deputy Secretary & levels above that and 33 percent attendance of remaining staff
|
State Government Offices
|
Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence
Fire & Emergency Services
Disaster Management
Prisons
Municipal Services
Other Departments: Group A & B Officers to attend when required and 33% attendance of Group C officers
District Administration & Treasury to work with minimum staff
Resident Commissioner of States & UTs in Delhi
Forest Offices
Where will the relaxations be allowed after April 20?
The relaxations amid the Coronavirus lockdown will be allowed in areas where the Coronavirus has been prevented from emerging or where the hotspots have been contained. The relaxations will only come into effect after the authorities review the lockdown situation.