MHA advisory on Zoom: The Home Ministry has cautioned against the use of Zoom app by private persons and entities. The advisory states that the videoconferencing app is not “safe”.

The Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) under the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory on the secure use of Zoom app by private persons and entities. The advisory stated that the Zoom platform is not for the use of government officials for official purposes.

The advisory states that the Zoom app is not a safe platform. The document made reference to the earlier advisories issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team(Cert-In).

The MHA guidelines have been issued to safeguard private individuals who would still like to use the platform for private purposes.

MHA advisory for Zoom app: Objective

The advisory aims to prevent any unauthorized entry into a Zoom Conference Room and prevent the unauthorized entrant from carrying out malicious attacks on the terminals of other users in the conference.

Those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for private purpose may kindly follow the following guidelines.

MHA Advisory on Use of Zoom App

MHA advises following protective measures for individuals who would still like to use Zoom app for private purposes:

1.Restricting users through passwords and access grant.

2.Setting new user ID and password for each meeting

3.Enabling waiting Room, so that every user can enter only when the meeting’s host admits him

4. Disabling join before host option

5. Allowing Screen Sharing by host Only

6. Disabling the option of “Allow removed participants to re-join”

7. Disabling or restricting file transfer option (if not required)

8. Locking meeting, once all attendees have joined

9. Restricting recording feature, don’t allow people to record the meetings.

10. Select end meeting when the meeting ends and not just leave if you are the host.