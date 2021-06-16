Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 June 2021

Walk-in COVID-19 registration, vaccination for all

The Indian Government has permitted the walk-in COVID-19 registration and vaccination for anyone above 18 years of age. The individual can walk up to the nearest vaccination center and the vaccinator will perform on-site registration on CoWIN and vaccinate at the same time. No prior online registration CoWIN or booking is mandatory now.

Indian government makes gold hallmarking mandatory

The Gold Hallmarking has been made mandatory in India from June 16, 2021. As per the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the process will be undertaken in a phased manner across the country, starting with 256 districts. It will help in developing India as a leading global gold market center.

Twitter loses intermediary status

The social media giant, Twitter has lost immunity in India as it failed to appoint statutory officers as required by the new IT rules of the government. The social media platform will no longer be protected under Section 79 of the IT Act. It will now be liable for all the content on its platform that is considered unlawful or inflammatory in nature.

PM Modi addresses UN ‘High-level dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought’

PM Modi during his address informed that India is on track to achieving its national commitment of Land Degradation neutrality. Prime Minister also termed land as the fundamental building block for supporting all lives and livelihoods and called for a reduction of pressure on land.

Delhi to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

Delhi Government has announced to train 5,000 youths as the health assistants for the medical and paramedical staff. The decision has been taken to prepare for the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trained youths will be known as Community Nursing Assistants.