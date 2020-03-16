Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 March 2020

Coronavirus Updates: Delhi CM orders closure of gyms, clubs till March 31

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on March 16, 2020 ordered the closure of all the gyms, spas and night clubs in Delhi till March 31. The Government also banned the gathering of over 50 people in the national capital be it religious, social, political, cultural, academic, or family gatherings, exempting weddings, till March 31. However, the CM asked people to postpone their already scheduled weddings during this time.

YES Bank to resume banking services from March 18

Yes Bank will resume its operations from March 18, 2020 at 6 pm. The full banking services will be resumed including debit or credit card use and internet banking. Yes Bank customers can now visit any branch during the banking hours. The move comes after the approval of Yes Bank’s Reconstruction Scheme by the Union Home Ministry. As per the rescue plan, Former CFO of SBI, Prashant Kumar will serve as the CEO and MD of the Yes Bank.

J&K’s statehood to be restored soon: Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah recently announced that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored soon that too with no demographic change. The announcement came after a 24-member political delegation of the newly formed union territory visited New Delhi and held a meeting with Home Minister Shah. The delegation was led by Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari.

World Consumer Rights Day 2020 observed

The World Consumer Rights Day was observed across the globe on March 15, 2020 with an aim to spread awareness about the rights of consumers and to ensure that they do not fall as victims of social injustice or market abuse. The theme of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day was ‘The Sustainable Consumer’.

1 child dies in every 10 min in Syria & Yemen: UNICEF

The recently released UNICEF Report claims that one child dies in every 10 minutes in Yemen and Syria due to malnutrition, diarrhoea and infection. As per the report, over 4 lakh children are at risk of starvation in Yemen.