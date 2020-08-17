Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 August 2020

New 10-times more infectious Coronavirus Strain found in Malaysia

Malaysia has come across a new 10-times more infectious Coronavirus Strain in mutation "DG14G". This mutation has been detected in minimum 3 of the 45 cases reported in a cluster. The mutation began from a restaurant owner who returned from India and violated 14-day quarantine norm. The Malaysian Government has sentenced him to 5 months imprisonment with a fine.

Crater captured by Chandrayaan 2 on Moon named after Vikram Sarabhai

ISRO recently released the image of a crater on Moon that was captured by Chandrayaan 2. The crater has been named after Indian astrophysicist Vikram Sarabhai to mark his birth centenary. The image of the Sarabhai Crater was captured through the Terrain Mapping Camera – 2 (TMC-2).

COVID Vaccine: Corona warriors to be first to get coronavirus vaccine in India

In India, Corona warriors will be the first to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus, once the vaccine gets launched. The information was shared by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health. At present, three COVID vaccines are being tested in India at different stages. Russia has launched world's first Coronavirus vaccine named "Sputnik V".

Music legend Pandit Jasraj dies at 90

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17, 2020 in New Jersey, the United States. He was 90. In his 80-year long career, Pandit Jasraj was bestowed with numerous honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The reason of his death is yet unknown.

Ex-cricketer & UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away

Former Cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards and civil security, Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 73. Chauhan was a Minister of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Naugawan Sadat Constituency and served twice as a Member of Parliament.