Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 March 2020

Coronavirus Updates: India issues revised testing strategy

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 16, 2020 launched a revised testing strategy for Coronavirus. The new strategy has been launched in coordination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research. Moreover, the government announced that there has been no community transmission of Coronavirus or Covid-19.

Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020 tabled in Lok Sabha

The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020 was on March 17, 2020 tabled in the Lok Sabha. The new amendment bill decriminalises major offences mentioned in the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill aims to boost ease of doing business in India by proposing 72 amendments in the existing Act. It proposes monetary penalties for violations committed by startups.

Indian Navy to offer Permanent Commission to women officers

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the women officers will now get permanent commission in the Indian Navy. Justice DY Chandrachud, while giving out the ruling, directed the Central Government to grant permanent commission to already serving women officers with increments within a time frame of three months.

President nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was on March 16, 2020 nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The nomination was made by President Ram Nath Kovind against the vacancy created after the retirement of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi. Justice Gogoi retired as the 46th Chief Justice of India in November 2019 after giving out judgement in the landmark Ayodhya Verdict.

Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha

The Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019 was recently passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to provide Central University status to three Indian universities. The Bill was passed by voice vote.