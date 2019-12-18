Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 December 2019

Cyrus Mistry reinstated as Tata Sons’ Executive Chairman



Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as the Chairman of Tata Sons, has been restored to the position by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. Mistry had been abruptly removed from the position in 2016 and former Chairman Ratan Tata was recalled on an interim basis. The move has shocked Tata Sons. The group can file an appeal against the decision within four weeks.

Jamia Violence: Delhi HC to take up plea against police crackdown on Jamia students

Delhi High Court recently agreed to hear plea against police atrocities on Jamia Milia Islamia University students. The plea seeks the setting up of a fact-finding committee to inquire police crackdown in Jamia following the violent protests against the CAA - Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The high court will be hearing the case on December 19, 2019. The bench will comprise Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli.

Detention camps in Assam: SC refused to take up pleas against Assam detention centres

Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition calling for the provision of humane facilities at the detention centres in Assam. The petition was filed by Nipun Malhotra. The Government constituted 6 detention centres in Assam for people left out of the final NRC list. These people do not qualify for Indian Citizenship as per National Register of Citizens.

Shriram Lagoo: Veteran theatre actor passes away at 92

Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo passed away on December 17, 2019, following a cardiac arrest. He was 92. He was one of the greatest Marathi Theatre actors during the 20th century. He was known for being vocal and active about his rationalist beliefs.

What is the difference between CAB and NRC?

Indian Parliament recently passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, making it a law. The passage of Bill instigated violent protests in National Capital Delhi, which saw a police crackdown over the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. On the other hand, people also protested against the NRC after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made announcement that NRC will be implemented across India.