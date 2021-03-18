Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 March 2021

Italy joins ISA, signs agreement with India

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Italy has joined the International Solar Alliance. The country also signed a framework agreement of ISA with India after the amendment to the agreement came into force. The amendment opens the membership of ISA to all the member countries of the United Nations.

Harsh Vardhan becomes Chairman of Stop TB Partnership Board

The Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has become the Chairman of the ‘Stop TB Partnership’ board. He will be in charge of the position for three years, starting from July 2021. Stop TB Partnership is an international body that aims at eradicating Tuberculosis globally.

President of Tanzania passes away

President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli passed away on March 17, 2021, at the age of 61 years. The Tanzanian Vice President shared the news and informed that the President died because of a heart condition. His death comes amid the speculations of him suffering from a possible Coronavirus infection.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy introduced in Lok Sabha

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 18, 2021, introduced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in Lok Sabha. The policy by the government aims at creating an eco-system to phase out the old, unfit, and polluting vehicles. The Minister in Lok Sabha informed that the new policy will bring major changes by reducing vehicular emission of pollutants.

UNDP launches Sahi Disha campaign

The United Nations Development Program has launched the ‘Sahi Disha’ Campaign for celebrating the livelihoods and entrepreneurship of women living in rural parts of India. The campaign highlights the problems impacting the opportunities for women to access jobs and livelihoods.