Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 December 2019

National Broadband Mission: Government aims broadband access to all villages by 2022

The National Broadband Mission (NBM) has been launched with an aim to provide internet connection to villages by the year 2022. The internet access will be made available in the rural areas on a equal and universal basis. The Mission was launched by the Union Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Jalasathi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches programme to supply safe drinking water

Odisha Government launched the 'Jalasathi' programme launched on December 18, 2019 for the supply of safe drinking water to all the households. The programme was launched by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. On the same occasion, the state government launched the ‘JalSathi’ App.

Tripura gets its first SEZ in Sabroom

Tripura will soon get its first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Jalefa, Sabroom in the South Tripura District. The same was notified by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) on December 16, 2019. The Tripura Special Economic Zone will be agro-based food processing zone. It will help the native people to fetch employment.

Donald Trump Impeached: Motion passes in House, Know what will happen next

The US House of Representatives has voted for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for his abuse of power. The house voted 229-197 for Trump’s misuse of power and the obstruction of the US Congress.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019: Cong MP Shashi Tharoor, 22 writers among winners, Get Complete List of Winners Here

The Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019 have been announced by the Sahitya Academy, India's National Academy of Letters. 25 writers have been awarded this year, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.