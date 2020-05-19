Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 May 2020

US Moderna COVID-19 vaccine becomes the first to show a positive response

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine has become the first vaccine to show a positive response against COVID-19. The ‘mRNA-1273’ vaccine has shown positive results by generating an immune response against SARS-CoV-2. The mentioned vaccine has been developed by the US-based biotechnology firm Moderna Inc in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.

Benjamin Netanyahu led govt sworn into office after three divisive elections

Benjamin Netanyahu led coalition government was sworn into Israel’s office on May 17, 2020. It ended almost a year and a half of divisive politics including three deadlock elections. The sworn-in ceremony took place in Israel’s Parliament marking the beginning of Netanyahu’s fifth term in office. Netanyahu’s rival turned partner Benny Gantz took his oath as an alternative Prime Minister and the future Prime Minister after Netanyahu’s swearing-in.

ICC Cricket Committee recommends a ban on the use of saliva on a cricket ball

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket Committee chaired by Anil Kumble has recommended the ban on the use of saliva to shine balls during the matches. It will help in mitigating the risks of COVID-19. The virtual call also included issues such as the condition of the match ball and the appointment of non-neutral umpires and referees to the International Cricket.

United States condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly (WHA)

The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of Taiwan from the World Health Assembly (WHA). The statement released by the United States accused WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for not inviting Taiwan under pressure from the People’s Republic of China. The statement also highlighted that Taiwan is one of the successful nations to effectively contain the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

New post-Brexit tariff regime unveiled by the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has unveiled a new post-Brexit tariff regime on May 19, 2020, it will replace the European Union’s external tariff. The new tax regime will continue a 10% tariff on cars and but will cut levies on various supply chain products. The new tax regime has been formed to negotiate new trade agreements with countries across the globe. It will cut free from the EU trade rules which had bounded it for years.