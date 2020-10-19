Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 October 2020

India ranked 94 on Global Hunger Index 2020

India was placed in the serious hunger category at 94th position on the Global Hunger Index 2020 out of 107 countries. In the 2019 Index, India was ranked at 102nd position. This year, over 15 countries including China, Turkey, Belarus, Cuba, Ukraine, and Kuwait have shared the top rank on the Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition.

50 HCNG Buses to run in Delhi: Know what is HCNG here

HCNG-based 50 buses will run on Delhi roads from October 20, 2020 onwards for a period of 6 months. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has got its first HCNG production plant at the Rajghat-1 bus depot, New Delhi. Know what is Hydrogen-Enriched Compressed Natural Gas (HCNG) here and its benefits.

DRDO test-fires Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on October 18, 2020 successfully test-fired the supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos. During the test, the missile successfully hit the target with high accuracy in the Arabian Sea.

UP CM Adityanath launched Mission Shakti for women safety

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on October 17, 2020 launched the 'Mission Shakti' programme to ensure safety of women. The Mission is aimed at reducing the crime against girls and women in the state. The programme will run for a period of 6 months, till April 2021.

PM Narendra Modi to attend 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh

PM Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the celebrations of 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh on March 26, 2021. The news was shared by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on March 26 every year to commemorate its independence from Pakistan in 1971.