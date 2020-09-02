Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 September 2020

US states it won't join WHO's COVAX Facility

The United States on September 1, 2020 stated that it will not join the global effort of the World Health Organisation (WHO) named COVAX facility that aims to develop and district COVID-19 vaccines to member nations. Earlier in June 2020, the Trump administration announced its decision to pull out of the WHO.

Government bans PUBG, 118 other Mobile Apps

The Union Ministry of Information and Technology has on September 2, 2020 imposed a ban on PUBG and 118 other mobile applications as they are damaging India's integrity, sovereignty, and defence. This is the third such announcement by Indian Government to ban apps. Earlier, the government banned Tik Tok and other Chinese apps.

Mission Karmayogi approved by Union Cabinet

Union Cabinet has approved Mission Karmayogi for Capacity Building of Civil Servants in India. Mission Karmayogi is a national initiative for civil services capacity building so that Indian bureaucrats remain be rooted in Indian culture while learning the best practices. Know the details of the mission here.

Adani Green solar firm ranked as world’s No. 1

Indian company, Adani Green has been ranked as World's No.1 solar energy firm in terms of capacity. The company is also world's leading solar developer with over 2.0 GW of operational projects. The company has another 2 GW projects under development and a total of 8 GW of awarded projects. The total capacity of the company comes up to 12.3 GW.

Coal India to invest Rs. 1.22 lakh crores by 2023-24 on 500 projects

Coal India looks forward to invest Rs. 1.22 lakh crores on around 500 projects by 2023-24. These projects are related to coal evacuation, infrastructure, clean coal technologies, project development and coal exploration in India.