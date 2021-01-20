Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 January 2021

China’s atrocities against Uyghurs ‘genocide’: Trump Administration

The administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump on January 19, 2021 declared China's atrocities against the Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’. The Government added that the Chinese Communist Party must be held for its inhumane actions. The Department of State have been directed to get the relevant details regarding the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang.

India Innovation Index 2020: Karnataka, Delhi turn out to be most innovative State/UT

NITI Aayog on January 20, 2021 released the India Innovation Index 2020 virtually. Karnataka topped the Index as the most innovative state and Delhi has been ranked as the most innovative UT. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh topped the index in the NE/ Hilly states category. Bihar has been ranked last state in the index.

India begins supply of COVID-19 vaccine to 6 countries

India began the COVID-19 vaccine supply to six nations including Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives and Seychelles with effect from January 20, 2021. The government is also awaiting the necessary approvals regarding the supply of vaccines to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

PM Modi releases funds to over 6 lakh UP beneficiaries under PMAY-G

PM Narendra Modi on January 20, 2021 released the Rs. 2,691 crore financial assistance to more than 6 lakh beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh under the ambitious scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G).

UN launches program against terrorist threats

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) on January 19, 2021 launched a program to tackle the terrorist threats. The program launched in partnership with other agencies will enable the UN member states to deal with this scourge.