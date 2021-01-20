Outgoing Trump government declares China’s atrocities against Uyghurs as ‘genocide’

The government of outgoing US President Donald Trump, in a final blow to Beijing, on January 19, 2021, determined that China has committed ‘genocide’ against the Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minority and ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Trump administration added that the Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for its acts against humanity. The Secretary of State Michael Pompeo informed that he had directed the Department of State to continue the investigation and collect relevant details regarding the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang.

The step by the United States government is expected to further strain the already tense ties between both countries. As per the US government, it has worked exhaustively to bring into attention what General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China wish to keep hidden through coercion and propaganda.

I have determined that the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021

US claims genocide by the Chinese government:

According to US State Secretary Pompeo, after the careful examination of the facts available, it has been determined that at least since March 2017, the People’s Republic of China on the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party has committed the genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The crimes against the group are ongoing. It includes the imprisonment or severe deprivation of liberty of more than 1 million people, forced labour, enforced sterilization, torture of those detained. There is also an imposition of restrictions on freedom of belief or religion, freedom of movement, and freedom of expression.

What US demands from the Chinese government?

• The Trump administration has immediately called upon the People’s Republic of China for releasing all the arbitrarily detained persons and abolish its system of detention camps, internment, forced labour, and house arrest.

• The Chinese government must cease the coercive population control measures which include forced abortions, imposed sterilizations, removal of children from their families, and enforced birth control.

• End all the abuse and torture in the places of the detention.

• To end the persecution of Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic groups in China. These communities must also be provided with the freedom to travel and emigrate.

Call to judicial bodies to join US against atrocities in China:

The US government has further called on all relevant judicial and multilateral bodies to join the country or promoting accountability for those responsible for these atrocities. China has also been reproached globally for the atrocities on Uyghur Muslims as they have been sent to mass detention camps, indoctrination, and interfering in their religious activities.

Beijing, however, has denied any form of engagement in the human rights abuses while the reports from journalists, former detainees, and NGOs highlight the brutal crackdown of the Chinese government on the Uyghur community.

Uyghurs Muslims in China: Background

They have been recognized as native to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China. The Turkic ethnic group are also considered to be one of the 55 officially recognized ethnic minorities of China.

It has been estimated that since 2015, over a million Uyghurs Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang re-education camps. They were established under the administration of General Secretary Xi Jinping with the main purpose of ensuring constancy with national ideology. However, the government has always maintained its actions as justifiable responses to a threat of extremism.