United Nations launches global program to counter terrorist threats

The global program to counter the terrorist threats against the vulnerable targets and to help the UN member states in dealing with this scourge.

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 18:04 ISTModified On: Jan 20, 2021 18:04 IST
The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism- UNOCT, in partnership with several other agencies on January 19, 2021, launched a global program to counter the terrorist threats against the vulnerable targets and to help the UN member states in dealing with this scourge.

As per the UN Undersecretary-General, Vladimir Voronkov, who heads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the terrorists, across the globe, have repeatedly and cowardly targeted the public spaces to cause mass casualties for generating chaos and instilling fear.

The program by the UN is in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the UN interregional crime and Justice Research Institute. It is also in consultation with Interpol and UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate.

How the program will help the UN member states?

The program by the United Nations will provide specialized assistance to the member states for the development of a collaborative approach to prevent respond to, counter, recover, investigate terrorist attacks against vulnerable targets.

It will also assist the beneficiary member states in developing frameworks, national action plans, and operating procedures for implementing such collaborative approaches.

The program will also provide monitoring services, tailored operational training, and mentoring services for increasing the member states practical risk mitigation capacity.

The UN program will also collect and disseminate good practices.

UN’s counter-terrorism agenda:

The global program by United Nations also illustrates a fundamental objective of its Counter-Terrorism Agenda which is to ensure that the citizens must safely enjoy and exercise their socio-economic rights and fundamental freedoms in their daily life without any fear.

During a virtual ceremony for the launch of the program, Voronkov also mentioned that the terrorist killings have increased sharply in urban centres since 2011. With time, attacks against religious sites are becoming more lethal. He also added that the horrible acts of terror are the attack against our way of life and values.

