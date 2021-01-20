India begins COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries

India will begin the supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are being manufactured in the country to six countries- Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Seychelles from January 20, 2021.

Indian government has also been awaiting the confirmation of necessary regulatory approval concerning the supply of the vaccines in respect of Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the government has received several requests for the supply of vaccines manufactured in India from neighbouring and key partner countries.

The ministry added that in an ongoing effort, the Indian government will continue to supply countries with vaccines all over the world. This will be measured against the domestic requirements and international obligations and demand, which also includes GAVI’s COVAX facility to developing countries.

India to continue the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to partner countries:

As per the official release by the External Affairs Ministry, the immunization programme has been implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner for covering the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and most vulnerable.

It added that keeping in notice the domestic demand, the Indian government will continue to supply the vaccines to the partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.

The ministry assured that the domestic manufacturers will also have an adequate stock of the vaccines to meet the domestic requirements while supplying them abroad.

Earlier, India had also supplied Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, and paracetamol tablets. It also exported ventilators, diagnostic kits, gloves, masks, and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the pandemic.

Training programmes prior to the delivery of the vaccines:

• Before the vaccine delivery, a training programme which covers operational and administrative aspects on January 19.

• On January 20, a training programme for the immunization managers, communication officers, cold chain officers, and data managers of the recipient countries was conducted at both the national and provincial levels.

• The Indian government also provided training to several neighbouring countries for enhancing and strengthening their clinical capabilities. It took place under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials programme.

• Under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, several training courses have also been organized for the administrators and healthcare workers of the partner countries, in which India shared its experience in dealing with pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccines in India:

An emergency use authorization was given by India to two vaccines that are being manufactured in the country- Covaxin and COVISHIELD. While Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech In collaboration with ICMR, Covishield has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.