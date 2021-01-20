Prime Minister Modi releases financial aid to over 6 lakh beneficiaries of UP under PMAY-G

PM Modi virtually released the financial assistance of around Rs. 2,691 crores to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin on January 20, 2021.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and the Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present during the event.

The assistance by the government will include the release of the first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries as well as the second installment to those 80,000 beneficiaries who have already received their first installment under the scheme. PM Modi is also likely to speak to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases financial assistance of around Rs 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/1R2uPvwJlE — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin:

A flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016, as Prime Minister Modi had given the clarion call of ‘Housing for all by 2022’. Under the scheme, so far 1.26 crore houses have been built all over the country.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin, each beneficiary is provided with a 100% grant of 1.20 lakh in the plain areas and 1.30 lakh in the North Eastern States, hilly states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, difficult areas, among others.

The beneficiaries of the scheme, in addition to the assistance, are also given the support of unskilled labour wages under MGNREGA. There is also the assistance of Rs. 12,000 for the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).