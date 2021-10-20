Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 October 2021

Kushinagar Airport inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi

Kushinagar international airport in UP has been inaugurated by PM Modi. It will be the third international airport in the state after Varanasi and Lucknow and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 206 crores. The airport will also facilitate a seamless inflow of international tourists near Buddhists sites in UP and north Bihar.

International forum for economic cooperation to be established by India, Israel, US & UAE

India, the US, Israel, and UAE have agreed to establish a joint economic cooperation forum. The decision was taken during a quadrilateral meeting between EAM Jaishankar, Israel Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister of UAE, and US Secretary of State. The ministers at the meeting discussed expanding economic & political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia.

James Pattinson of Australia retires from international cricket

Australian fast bowler, James Pattinson has announced retirement from International Cricket. He made his debut for Australia in 2011 at his first Test Match against New Zealand. Pattinson has played 21 Test Matches, 15 One-Day Internationals, and four T20 Internationals. He is known as the most feared bowler in the cricket world.

Biomass Power plant in Ferozepur generates power with stubble

A biomass power plant in Punjab’s Ferozepur has been generating electricity with the use of paddy stubble amid the increasing concern of air pollution because of stubble burning by farmers. The latest initiative has been termed favorable for the farmers as they will be paid for selling the stubble to the plant.

Gita Gopinath to leave International Monetary Fund

The first-ever Chief Economist of IMF, Gita Gopinath will be leaving her post in January 2022. The news was shared by IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Gopinath will return to Harvard University as planned. She had made history by becoming the first-ever woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund.