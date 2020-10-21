Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 October 2020

COVID-19 website nilgiriscovidcare.in launched in Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has launched a COVID-19 website that will provide all relevant information about the status of virus in Nilgiris to the residents and visitors of the district. The website was launched on October 20, 2020. The website has been developed by the Nilgiris administration with assistance of local resident, Jenny Pinto, Coonoor Citizen’s Forum and an NGO named Clean Coonoor

Cabinet approves bonus for Central Government Employees

Union Cabinet has approved the bonus for central government employees for 2019-2020, a move which is expected to benefit over 30 lakh employees. Under the approval granted by the Cabinet, the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) will be paid to more than 16 lakh non-gazetted employees including those working in Railways, Defence, EPFO and ESIC.

Government imposes ban on sale of natural gas, coal-bed methane

The government has imposed a ban on sale of natural gas and coal-bed methane (CBM) to self under the gas marketing freedom guidelines. The ban implies that from now onwards producers of natural gas/ CMB will not be able to buy their own products. The Natural Gas Marketing Reforms were notified on October 15, 2020.

Digital Health ID not be mandatory to get COVID vaccine

The Union Health Ministry has announced that it will not be necessary to have a digital health identity under National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once available. The NDHM programme was launched by PM Narendra Modi on August 15, 2020 during his Independence Day speech.

NGT states Environmental Clearance given to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is in violation of law

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stated that the environmental clearance given to Telangana's Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was in violation of the law. The tribunal has constituted a committee in this regard to evaluate the damage caused by the project and recommend restoration measures.