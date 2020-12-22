Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 December 2020

Government issues SOPs for surveillance, response to UK's new COVID-19 variant

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued the standard operation procedure (SOPs) for surveillance and response to the United Kingdom's newly discovered COVID-19 variant. The health ministry stated that this newly mutated variant of novel Coronavirus is affecting the younger population and is more transmissible.

Ratan Tata conferred with ASSOCHAM Centenary Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed the ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on December 19, 2020. Ratan Tata received the award on the behalf of Tata Group and was honoured for his distinguished contributions made towards the country.

Street Food of Singapore added to UNESCO Heritage List

The street food of Singapore has been added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List of UNESCO. The hawker culture of Singapore has now joined the likes of Yoga from India and Tango from Argentina. Singapore's Hawker culture is the community of vendors who make and sell meals at 114 hawker centres.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets approval of European Union

The European Union has given its approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine for use among the individuals of 16 years or above. The 27-nation bloc will begin the first phase of mass vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic later this week.

US President honours PM Modi with Legion of Merit Award

US President Donald Trump honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Legion of Merit' award for his role in uplifting the US-India strategic partnership. The award was received by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US, on behalf of PM Modi.