Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 January 2021

Joe Biden becomes 46th President of the US

Joe Biden took an oath as a 46th President of the United States in the 59th inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, 2021. Along with Biden, Kamala Harris took an oath as a Vice-President of the US and made history by becoming the first female, Asian-American, and African-American to hold the position. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W Bush also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Cabinet approves investment of Rs. 5,281.94 crores for a hydropower project in J&K

The government has given its approval for an investment of Rs. 5,281. 94 crores for the Ratle Hydro Electric Project of 850 MW in Jammu and Kashmir. The project will be commissioned within a time period of 60 months. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir thanked Prime Minister Modi for approving the project. He also termed the approval as a historical decision to make the UT a power surplus.

US President Joe Biden signs 15 executive orders on the first day of his administration

The newly sworn-in President of the United States, Joe Biden on the first day of his administration signed 15 executive orders undoing the key policies of his predecessor Donald Trump over the last four years. Some of the major orders include halting the construction of Trump’s border wall with Mexico, recommitment to Paris Climate Accord, ended the Muslim travel ban, President Biden has also halted the US withdrawal from World Health Organisation.

India ready to play a constructive role at UNSC

During the UN Security Council briefing on Syria, India stated that it is ready to play a constructive role in UNSC for completely ending the Syrian conflict. The Permanent Representative of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti during a briefing stated that as India has started its new term in UNSC 8 years later, it is disheartening that the ongoing Syria crisis still has no end in sight. Tirumurti also called on the international community for providing assistance to Syria to rebuild its infrastructure, fighting COVID-19, and safeguarding the livelihoods of people.

MoU signed between DRDO and MoRTH for sustainable geo-hazard management

DRDO and MoRTH signed an MoU on January 20, 2021, to promote and strengthen the collaboration in the field of technical exchange and cooperation on sustainable geohazard management. As per the agreement, the departments will be cooperating in areas that are related to geo-hazard management. It is to ensure that the safety against the effects of landslides and other natural calamities on national highways.