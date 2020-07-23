Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 July 2020

Flipkart acquires Indian wholesale business of Walmart

E-Commerce firm Flipkart has acquired wholesale business of Walmart Inc named 'Best Price'. With this, Flipkart is likely to launch its digital marketplace " Flipkart Wholesale" by next month. This cash-and-carry business will strengthen Flipkart's wholesale offerings and will enable the firm to compete better with the giant Amazon.

Government grants permission for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

Central government has given its approval for permanent commission of women officers in Indian Army, empowering women to carry out larger roles in the armed force. The Government order specifies that the grant of permanent commission will be available for Short Service Commissioned (SSC) female officers in all 10 streams of the army.

UN General Assembly to go virtual for first time in 75 years

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will go virtual for the first time in 75 years for its session scheduled to be held in September 2020. The world leaders of UN member countries have been asked to submit their pre-recorded videos for the session. The UN Assembly will hold its 75th session on September 15, 2020.

Kakrapar 3 Power Plant achieves Criticality: PM Narendra Modi calls it trailblazer

Gujarat's Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3 (KAPP-3) has achieved its first ‘criticality’ on July 22. Upon this achievement, PM Modi congratulated the scientists who were involved in the development of the reactor. PM Modi has described this achievement as a "trailblazer" for such fleets in future. Know the significance of the Kakrapar 3 plant here.

Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held on schedule

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has made an announcement that the Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held as per the schedule in Haridwar. The announcement came after CM held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad Head Narendra Giri.