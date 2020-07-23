United Nations General Assembly to go virtual for the first time in 75 years

The United Nations decided on July 22 that the world leaders will submit their pre-recorded video statements for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in September 2020.

This will be the first time in UN’s 75 years history that the high- level session of 193 member states organization will be held in a virtual mode as heads of the governments and the states will not be physically attending the annual gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The 75th session of UNGA will begin on September 15, 2020. Traditionally, the general debate is held at the start of each session of the General Assembly. It usually runs for over a week as leaders from 193 member states address the world from iconic UNGA hall.

Key Highlights:

• While taking the decision, General Assembly of UN noted with concern the situation amid the pandemic and the limitations that have been recommended on meetings within the UN premises to combat the pandemic.

• Telecommunicating arrangements are already in place at the UN headquarters since mid-March as the virus spread rapidly across New York.

• The UN Headquarters has begun its first phase of reopening on July 20 under which no more than 400 people will be allowed on the premises.

• In Phase 2, the occupancy of UNHQ will gradually increase from 10 to 40 per cent and in phase 3, the new normal is being designed.

Format of the 75th UN General Assembly • The United Nations General Assembly meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN will take place on September 21 and the Declaration will be formally adopted at the meeting. • The General Debate of the 75th session of the assembly will start from September 22. • The Assembly has decided along with the 75th-anniversary commemoration and General debate, key sessions will also be held virtually. • As per the schedule, the summit on biodiversity will be held on September 30, the General Assembly meeting on the 25th anniversary of Fourth World Conference on women will be on October 1 and the meeting to promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons will be on October 2. • Member States will have to submit their pre-recorded video statements for these meetings as well. They will also be required to observe the time limit of 15 minutes in the General Debate.

General Assembly President on the new format:

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the General Assembly President has mentioned to the member states that with a view to limit the number of people in UN building, physical access and presence will be limited to one or if required two delegates in the Assembly hall.

He also stated that all the member states are encouraged to move all the side events to the virtual platform in order to limit the footprint in the United Nations building.

This General Assembly session has a special significance this year as it would have commemorated 75 years of UN existence.