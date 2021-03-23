Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 March 2021

List of National Film Awards 2019 winners

In the 67th National Film Awards, the Malayalam movie ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadilinte Simham’ has won the National award for the Best Feature Film. The awards were announced on March 22, 2021. Kangana Ranaut has won the best actress award while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush bags the best actor award. Check the complete list of winners.

National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill passed

The Lower House of Parliament has passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill has been passed to clearly define the responsibilities of the elected government and LG. The ruling party in Delhi has opposed the bill while the central government has urged not to consider it as a political but more of a constitutional move.

Bangabandhu conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020

The Indian government has conferred Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020. The announcement was made by PM Modi via Twitter. The award recognizes Bangabandhu’s contribution to the Bangladesh liberation as well as for promoting peace in the Indian subcontinent.

Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, 2021 launched in Bihar

The Government of Bihar has launched Ethanol Production Policy, 2021. With this, Bihar has become the very first state to have this policy. The policy will allow the government to extract ethanol from the surplus quantities of the maze. India, at present 5.30 thousand barrels of ethanol, which is low in comparison to other countries.

Premas Biotech in India to develop COVID-19 vaccine pill

An oral COVID-19 vaccine pill will be developed by Premas Biotech which has collaborated with Oramed Pharmaceuticals for the project. The test in animals has shown that the COVID vaccine produced desired antibodies. However, it is still far from being tested on humans.