Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 September 2021

Delta is world’s most dominant variant

WHO has said that Delta is the world’s most dominant variant. It has surpassed the other variants of Concern- alpha, beta, and gamma. The Global health body further mentioned that the delta variant has become much more transmissible and fit over time and is now replacing all the other coronavirus variants in circulation.

New air quality norms by WHO

More strict air quality norms have been released by the World Health Organisation. Under it, the global health body has lowered the recommended levels of pollutants that can be considered safe. By WHO’s own estimates, around 7 million people are killed because of the diseases caused by air pollution.

Iran is now a full-time member of SCO

Iran has become a full-time member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The President of China who had addressed the summit virtually announced the latest development. So far, Iran has been participating in the SCO meetings as an observer nation. The country had applied for full membership, first in 2008, then again in 2010.

India to become world’s third-largest importer

As per the new report, India will become the third-largest importer in the world by 2050. Currently, India is at 8th position among the largest importing countries. A growing middle class and the rising level of spending by this section can be seen as one of the major contributing factors.

Government launches National Single Window System

The Central Government has launched the National Single Window System for the growing businesses and investors in India. The latest portal will particularly be beneficial in eliminating the running to the government offices for approvals and registrations. It will be a one-stop-shop for the investors for the approvals and clearances.