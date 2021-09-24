Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 September 2021

Door to door vaccination for people with restricted mobility

In India, the door to door vaccination of the people with restricted mobility or those who are differently-abled has been permitted. The Central Government has taken the step to speed up the vaccination process in the country. State and Ut Government have already been directed for the required preparations.

Lunar Crater named after Arctic explorer

A crater on the South Pole of the moon has been named after the Arctic explorer Matthew Henson by the International Astronomical Association. Henson in 1909 had stood at the very top of the world. Matthew Henson was an experienced explorer and skilled carpenter whose footsteps were found to be the first at the North Pole.

India’s historic deal to procure aircraft

The Defence Ministry has signed a deal with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain for the procurement of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft. It will replace the Avro 748 planes of the Indian Air Force. The procurement of the aircraft has been long pending and was approved by the Union Cabinet Committee on Security.

Oldest human footprints found in North America

In new scientific research, the oldest human footprints have been discovered in North America. As per the research conducted in New Mexico, the footprints were between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. It will further help in understanding the time and location of early humans who had arrived in the Americas.

NSS Award 2019-20 by the President

President Kovind conferred the National Scheme Service (NSS) Awards for 2019-20 in a virtual ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The award recognizes and honours the contributions towards the voluntary services made by the NSS volunteers, colleges/universities, NSS units/Programme officers. The awards were instituted in 1993-1994.