Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 August 2021

India evacuates people from Afghanistan under Operation Dev Shakti

India has termed the Afghanistan evacuation mission as "Operation Devi Shakti". As per the government, it has so far evacuated more than 800 people from the war-torn country after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the fall of the Afghanistan government. The news of evacuees from Kabul was shared by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Book slot for COVID vaccine on WhatsApp

To make the process of COVID-19 vaccine slot booking much easier, Health Ministry and MyGov have announced a new feature on WhatsApp. Now the users can book their slots to receive covid vaccination on WhatsApp. To contact MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot, people can save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

First COVID-19 vaccine approved by US FDA

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has become the first vaccine to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It will be marketed as Comirnaty for the public for preventing the infection in individuals 16 years old and above. The vaccine is expected to instill confidence among the public that it meets the high standards for safety, the efficacy of the FDA.

India tops ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table

The Indian men's cricket team has topped in the latest rankings of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table. The team was ranked at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 14 points after its huge victory over England in the second test of the ongoing five-test series.

India may be entering an endemic stage of COVID-19, says WHO

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of WHO has said that COVID-19 in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is a low or moderate level of transmission going on in the country. The endemic stage is when the population learns to live with the virus.