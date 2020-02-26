Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 February 2020

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak passes away

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak who was forced to resign during Arab Spring died on February 25, 2020 in Cairo at the age of 91. Mubarak was found guilty of being involved in the murder of protesters during the revolution. He ruled Egypt as the President for almost three decades before his removal.

INCOIS launches 3 warning systems for fishermen

INCOIS- Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services recently launched 3 advanced warning systems for fishermen to predict swell surges/algal blooms along the Indian coast. These three warning systems are Small Vessel Advisory and Forecast Services System (SVAS); Swell Surge Forecast System (SSFS) and Algal Bloom Information Service (ABIS).

One year of Balakot air strike anniversary

India on February 26, 2020 observed the one year anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes that were carried out by Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The fighter jets of Indian Air Force crossed the Pakistan borders in wee hours of February 26, 2019 and bombed the terrorist training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Coronavirus update: India issues new travel advisory

The Central Government on February 26, 2020 issued a new travel advisory asking Indians to unnecessary travel to Italy, Iran and Korea amid Coronavirus outbreak. The advisory states that the people coming from these three countries since February 10, 2020 will be quarantined for 14 days. On the other hand, Indian Air Force aircraft is being sent to Wuhan to deliver medical supplies and bring back more Indians.

GISAT-1 to be launched on March 5

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the launch GISAT-1 satellite on March 5, 2020 aboard GSLV-F10 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. GISAT-1 is a Geo Imaging Satellite which will enable real-time observation of Indian sub-continent under cloud-free conditions.