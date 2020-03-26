Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 March 2020

Sameer Aggarwal appointed as CEO of Walmart India

Sameer Aggarwal was on March 25, 2020 appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walmart India's Best Price. His appointment will become effective from April 1, following the retirement of incumbent Krish Iyer on March 31. Iyer has been associated with Wallmart for 8 years. He will now serve the advisory role.

Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi: Helpline number, Curfew e-pass facility launched

Amidst lockdown and curfew in Delhi due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Government has launched a helpline number and Curfew e-pass facility. People engaged in services related to manufacture, storage and transport of essential items and groceries can use the helpline number 1031 to get the curfew e-passes in order to travel.

Cabinet approves MoUs between India & Germany in railway sector

The Union Cabinet recently approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) between India and Germany for cooperation in the Railway Sector. The agreement was signed earlier in February 2020 between both the sides. From Indian side, the agreement was signed by the Ministry of Railways and from Germany side, DB Engineering and Consulting GMBH was the signatory.

What is contact tracing for Coronavirus outbreak?

Many Indian authorities are now using contact tracing to break the chain of contagious COVID-19. Contact tracing will help the authorities to trace the coronavirus positive patients and isolate them. The process involves Contact identification; Contact listing and Contact follow-up. The process of contact tracing was first used during the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Garib Kalyan Yojana for poor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced Garib Kalyan Yojana to help poor and needy people during the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The Minister also announced special insurance scheme for nurses and medical service providers wherein Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover will be provided to all for next 3 months.