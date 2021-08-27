Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 August 2021

Kabul bomb blast kill more than 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans who were entering or going to Kabul’s airport. The attack has killed more than 60 Afghans, 12 US troops. Shortly after the attack, the ISIS-K group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on its Amaq news channel.

Merger of three black holes discovered by Indian researchers

Indian researchers, in a major breakthrough, have discovered three supermassive black holes merging together to form a triple active galactic nucleus. The black holes have been discovered at the centre of a recently discovered galaxy. The groundbreaking study was published as a letter in the Journal of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

What is ISIS-K? Check details

The Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, which has taken the responsibility for the recent Kabul airport attack, was formed in 2014. The founding members of the group were militants who left the Pakistani Taliban and the Afghan Taliban. The terror group operates as an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Reliance Life Sciences to conduct trials of its COVID vaccine

Reliance Life Sciences, part of Reliance Industries, will be conducting the trials of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. India’s drug regulatory authority has given its approval to the company’s application. Phase-1 will be conducted across 10 sites in India.

NITI Aayog, Cisco collaborate to support women entrepreneurs in India

NITI Aayog and Cisco launched the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform to build on their shared commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs across the country. The platform titled 'WEP Nxt' will use Cisco's technology and experience to foster more women-owned businesses in the country.