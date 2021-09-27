Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 September 2021

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been launched by Prime Minister Modi. It is also known as National Digital Health Mission. The Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase across 6 union territories. The launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission also coincides with the 3rd anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Clean India Drive

The Government has announced a Clean India Drive from October 1 to 31, 2021. The drive aims at getting rid of single-use plastic and other waste. Under the drive, more than 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste, from various parts of the country will be collected. They will be processed in a ‘Waste to Wealth’ model.

Cryptocurrency banned in China

The central bank of China has announced that all transactions of crypto-currencies are illegal. The country has effectively banned financial activities involving cryptocurrencies. After China issued a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell by almost 10 percent.

Digital Health ID

Same-sex marriage legal in Switzerland

Switzerland has agreed to legalized same-sex marriages and has also recognized the right to adopt children for same-sex couples. Voters in Switzerland voted in favour of same-sex marriage. The voting in the country was done in a nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.