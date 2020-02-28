Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 February 2020

National Science Day 2020 observed

The National Science Day 2020 was observed in India on February 28 to commemorate the day when scientist Dr CV Raman discovered the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was bestowed with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The theme of this year’s National Science Day (NSD) was "Women in Science". The theme was aimed at acknowledging the contribution of Indian women in the field of science.

India has become the world’s 5th largest economy: IMF

The recently released World Economic Outlook report of the IMF places India as the fifth largest economy in the world, leaving behind the United Kingdom and France. However, the report says that India’s GDP will continue to witness slow growth in this fiscal. The United States continues to top the list of the world’s largest economies.

Government approves 32 projects under PM-Kisan Sampada Yojana

The Central Government recently approved over 30 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana in the food processing sector. These projects will be implemented in 17 states with a total financial outlay of Rs 406 crores. These projects would lead to the creation of employment opportunities in rural areas of these states.

SN Shrivastava appointed as Delhi's Police Commissioner

The Central Government appoints SN Shrivastava as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Shrivastava will join the office of Delhi Police CP with effect from March 1, 2020, following the retirement of Amulya Patnaik on February 29, 2020. Earlier, Shrivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police to maintain the Law & Order in the national capital amid rising violence.

Realme claims to be first in India to use ISRO’s NavIC technology in X50 Pro phones

Mobile phone manufacturing company, Realme recently claimed that its X50 Pro 5G handset is the first in India to feature ISRO’s NavIC technology. Earlier, Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the upcoming Redmi phone will be the first in the world to use ISRO’s navigational system.