Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 October 2021

Government to launch Har Ghar Dastak Campaign

A mega vaccination campaign called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ will be launched soon by the Government of India. It aims at boosting the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the poor-performing districts. The campaign aims at achieving full vaccination by the end of November 2021.

India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile

India has successfully test-fired the surface to surface ballistic missile ‘Agni-5’ which is able to strike a target at a range up to 5,000 km with extreme accuracy. The missile testing by India has also come at a time when the country has been involved in a lingering border stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna nominations

The selection committee has recommended Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, and Mithali Raj for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The name has come up after India’s marvelous performance at the Paralympics and Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra, at 23-years old, became the only second Indian to win an individual Gold at Olympics.

Prime Minister Modi at 16th East-Asia Summit

Prime Minister Modi at the 16th East-Asia Summit has reaffirmed that India’s focus is on an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. He emphasized the significance of a resilient global chain and also reiterated India’s commitment to providing Quad-Sponsored vaccines to the Indo-pacific countries. Prime Minister also raised the idea of developing global standards on cyber security.

Krishi Udan 2.0 launched

The Government has launched the Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme which will give significant focus on incentivizing and optimizing the air transportation of agricultural products all over India. The first phase of the scheme will be implemented across 53 airports in the country with the main focus on Northeast and Tribal regions.