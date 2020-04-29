Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 April 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai following a prolonged illness. The actor was suffering from a rare colon cancer. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Ayan and Babil. He was last seen in the film 'Angrezi Medium'. He brought a new wave in Indian Cinema with some of his remarkable films including The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and others.

BRICS countries pledge USD 15 billion for reviving economies

BRICS nations conducted a meeting of Foreign Ministers on April 28, 2020 to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on economies. The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of member countries through videoconferencing. The group pledged the support of USD 15 billion to the New Development Bank (NDB) to revive the economies.

COVID-19 Free States in India: Get full list

A total of six states in India have been declared as Coronavirus-free by the Government. These COVID-19 free states in India are Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. Apart from these states, 15 districts have also been named as free from novel Coronavirus as no new cases of virus have been reported in these districts. Get full list here.

Punjab Government announces extension of curfew till May 17

Punjab Government on April 29, 2020 announced the extension of curfew till May 17 to handle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, while making the announcement, stated that the state government will allow some relaxations during the curfew period. The curfew will be relaxed during 7 am to 11 am every day.

India lost hosting rights of Men’s World Boxing Championship 2021

Following the failure of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to pay host fee to the International Boxing Association (AIBA), India lost its rights to host the 2021 Men’s World Boxing Championship. The tournament will now be hosted by Serbia.