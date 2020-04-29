Punjab Government extends curfew for two more weeks, till May 17

The Punjab Government has announced extension of state curfew by two more weeks till May 17 to combat the spread of coronavirus. The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a video address to the people on April 29, 2020.

According to the Punjab Chief Minister, curfew extension was necessary for some more time. He said that the decision was taken after detailed examination of a report submitted by an expert committee, which was set up to form the state's exit strategy from the lockdown.

The state will, however, allow certain ease in restrictions. Though the curfew period has been extended, the state has decided to relax curfew between 7-11 am everyday. During this time, people will be allowed to come out of their houses. The shops will also be allowed to remain open.

Easing of Restrictions

• While announcing lockdown extension, Punjab also unveiled certain steps to enable limited lifting of certain lockdown restrictions, starting from April 30.

• The state will ease certain restrictions in the non-containment and non-red zones, while adhering to the coronavirus safety protocols including social distancing.

• The state will ease restrictions in areas that are not red zones or containment zones from 7 am to 11 am every day. However, strict lockdown restrictions will continue in the containment and red zones.

• Besides this, the state has allowed the opening of all registered shops with the exception of those situated in single-brand and multi-brand malls. The shops will be allowed to open between 7-11 am with 50 percent strength of workers.

• All stand-alone shops and neighbourhood shops along with shops in residential complexes will be allowed to open in urban areas, as per the new government directives.

• However, shops dealing in personal care services such as barber shops and saloons will continue to remain closed.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lockdown was extended on April 14 for another two weeks till May 3, 2020.

During the Prime Minister's recent video conference with the Chief Ministers on April 27, 2020, several CMs had requested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown period keeping in mind the safety and well being of all people, especially with the steep rise in coronavirus cases in India.