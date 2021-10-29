Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 October 2021

Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a term of three years. 

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 17:42 IST
PM Modi in Italy

Prime Minister Modi has reached Italy for the 16th G20 Summit. This will be the first in-person summit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the summit is ‘People, Planet and Prosperity. The summit will focus on the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, and resilience.

Facebook changes name to Meta

Facebook has announced that it has changed its company name to Meta. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest development at the company’s Connect Virtual Reality Conference. As per Zuckerberg, the name Meta reflects who we are better and what we hope to build.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

The megastar of Kannada Cinema Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to Cardiac arrest. He was working at the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The news of Rajkumar’s demise was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood. Karnataka CM also extended his condolences on the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Mullaperiyar dam issue

The two shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam were opened after a rise in its water level. Kerala’s Idukki district was put on red alert and people who have been living downstream of the Mullaperiyardam have been also been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The water was expected to reach the Idukki dam in a few hours.

Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a term of three years. His current term is scheduled to end on December 10, 2021. Das was appointed as the Governor of RBI in December 2018 for a term of three years. He was appointed as the 25th RBI Governor.

