Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 November 2020

Mission COVID Suraksha launched to boost vaccine development in India

Government launched the ‘Mission COVID Suraksha’ to boost the development of COVID-19 vaccine in India. The mission will focus on the COVID-19 vaccine development in the country with main focus on their clinical development, manufacturing and their regulatory facilitation.

ICU beds increased to 500 in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital at Delhi Cantt

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has increased the ICU beds at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital of Delhi Cantt to 500, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. All the ICU beds at Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital will also have oxygen support.

US becomes 2nd biggest source of FDI for India during H1 of 2020-2021

As per the data of Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, the United States (US) was 2nd biggest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) source for India during first half (April-September) of FY 2020-21. The US replaced Mauritius to achieve this feat. India attracted USD 7.12 billion worth FDI from the US during April-September 2020.

PM Modi attends Dev Deepawali event in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi on November 30, 2020 took part in the Dev Deepawali Festival in Varanasi. This was the first time ever that the Prime Minister attended the Dev Deepawali Festival in his parliamentary constituency. During the occassion, PM Modi dedicated six-lane Prayagraj-Varanasi section widening project of National Highway-19 to the nation.

Quarantine named Word of the Year 2020

The Cambridge Dictionary has named ' Quarantine' as the Word of the Year 2020. The Quarantine word defeated other words like 'pandemic' and 'lockdown' to take the top spot. It was the most searched word on the Cambridge Dictionary.