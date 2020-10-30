Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 October 2020

Export of onion seeds banned in India

The Government of India has imposed a ban on the export of onion seeds with immediate effect. The Director-General of Foreign Trade issued a notification in this regard on October 29, 2020. The move came following the rising onion prices in the Indian domestic market amid concerns regarding the shortage of seeds.

Over 1.3 million elected Indian women representatives implement public policies

During an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on women, peace and security, India stated that over 1.3 million elected Indian women representatives formulate and implement the public policies at the grassroots level.

France Terrorist attack condemned by World leaders

A fatal terror attack took place on October 29, 2020 at the Notre-Dame Basilica of France, killing two women and a man and injuring several people. The world leaders came out in support of France and condemned the attack, stating that such attacks "represent attacks on our shared values".

PM Modi to inaugurate Arogya Van, Arogya Kutir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Arogya Kutir and Arogya Van on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020 in Kevadia, Gujarat. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park at Kevadia.

Indian Railways launches Meri Saheli initiative

Indian Railways launched the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative with an aim to focus on safety of women passengers who travel across all the zones through trains. The initiative was launched as a pilot project in September 2020 in the South Eastern Railway.