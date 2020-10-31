Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: PM Modi takes part in celebrations, inaugurates seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia

On the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, PM Modi commemorated the day as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid homage to the great leader at the Statue of Unity on October 31, 2020. For the celebrations, he took part in Ekta Diwas Parade at Kevadia, Gujarat, and administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge.

The police forces of Gujarat, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Armed Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Security Guards, and Central Industrial Security Forces also participated in the parade.

Prime Minister also witnessed a Rifle drill by Central Reserve Police Force’s female officers and as part of the celebrations, a show to present tribal heritage was also organized.

#WATCH PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2Fi5KRPr3a — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Kevadia:

Prime Minister Modi while commemorating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat announced that a seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Kevadia will be started from October 31, 2020. The service has been started by the government to boost tourism in the area.

Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat https://t.co/GNKnJxSVM9 pic.twitter.com/mmZIvY5K06 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Inauguration of Zoological Park, Ekta Mall, and Children Nutrition Park:

PM Narendra Modi on October 30, 2020, inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park, Ekta Mall, and Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia, Gujarat. He reached Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to Gujarat where he also took part in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31.

PM Modi on his visit to Gujarat inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park which is also popularly known as Jungle Safari.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/oUvSzKBluk — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

On his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi also inaugurated Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Ekta Mall' and Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. pic.twitter.com/ZxLJRRB5hI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

PM Modi inaugurates Arogya Van in Kevadia:

Prime Minister Modi on his two-day visit to Gujarat inaugurated Arogya Van in Kevadia, Narmada District. After the inauguration, he also took a tour of Arogya Kutir at Arogya Van.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at the 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia.



The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. pic.twitter.com/p1IQaUuo3u — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The park consists of hundreds of medicinal herbs and plants. It also provides information about their usage and importance.

Other celebrations on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020:

• PM Modi as part of the Integrated Development of Kevadia also inaugurated various projects on 30-31 October 2020.

• It included the flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity.

• Inauguration of Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park.

• PM Modi unveiled the Statue of Liberty website in all the official languages of the United Nations.

• Kevadia app was also launched at the Unity Glow Garden.

Culmination of Aarambh 2020:

To mark the celebrations of Ekta Diwas, the Indian Air Force performed a fly-past. PM Modi also then interacted with 428 officer trainees who belong to various civil services that are currently undergoing the 95th foundation course at Mussoorie’s, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration through a video conference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020. The theme of Aarambh 2020 will be ‘Governance in India @100’.

Aarambh is an initiative that aims to bring all the trainees of All India Service, Foreign Service, and Group-A central Service together for a Common Foundation Course with a vision of breaking the silos of services and departments from the beginning of Civil Servant’s career.

The purpose of Aarambh is to make civil servants capable of working smoothly and make changes across departments and fields.

About Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and why is it celebrated?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day was by the Indian Government in 2014. According to the official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this day will be providing an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of our nation to face the threats to integrity, unity, and security of the country. In 2018, this day was celebrated in Gujarat, and the Statue of Unity was dedicated which honours and depicts Sardar Patel.