World leaders condemn terrorist attack in France: What happened and how?

World leaders came out in support of France after a fatal terror attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice killed two women and a man and injured several others on October 29, 2020.

In a joint statement, members of the European Council expressed their shock and sadness at the terror attacks in France. The leaders condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms and said that they stand united and firm in their solidarity with France, with the French people and the Government of France.

The European Council members further called upon the leaders around the world to work towards dialogue and understanding among communities and religions rather than division.

India strongly condemns Nice Terror Attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France. He tweeted his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. He reiterated saying that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

UAE condemns Terror Attack in France

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Nice, which resulted in a number of victims. The UAE's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement expressing strong condemnation of the criminal act and stressed on the permanent rejection of all forms of violence that are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian principles and values.

Iran condemns attack

Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif also strongly condemned the knife attack and called it a terrorist attack. He tweeted saying that this escalating vicious cycle of hate speech, provocations and violence must be replaced by reason and sanity.

Israel condemns terror attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also deplored the attack, calling all civilized peoples to stand in full solidarity with France. He tweeted saying that Israel unites in shock and condemnation of the atrocious attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice.

US condemns France terror attack

US President Donald Trump also showed strong support to France saying that the United States is standing with its oldest ally in this fight. He tweeted saying that our hearts are with the people of France. He further called for an immediate stop to these radical Islamic terrorist attacks. He said that no country, France or otherwise can long put up with it.

Saudi Arabia denounces attack

Saudi Arabia too strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack in Nice, France, which resulted in the death and injury of several people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia tweeted reiterating the Kingdom's utter rejection of such extremist acts that are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and common sense. Saudi Arabia further affirmed the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism.

Terror Attack in France What happened and how? •A young Tunisian man armed with a knife attacked worshipers in a French church, killing three people- two women and a man and injuring others. The man was reportedly carrying a copy of the Quran. •Two of the victims died instantly, one of whom was a 60-year-old woman who suffered a very deep throat-slitting and the other- a 55-year-old man also suffered fatal deep throat cuts. The third victim, a 44-year-old woman, who also suffered fatal cuts died at a nearby restaurant while trying to flee the church. •The attacker was carrying a knife with a 17-centimeter blade. He reportedly spent at least 30 minutes inside the church and was later seriously wounded by police and hospitalized in life-threatening condition. •The attack has prompted the French government to raise its security alert to the maximum level hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Background

The attack in France's Mediterranean city of Nice was the third in less than two months. The French authorities have attributed these attacks to Muslim extremists. These killings come just days after a French schoolteacher- Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad during a lesson.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt at France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.