Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 August 2020

Vaishno Devi Yatra to be resumed from 16 August

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced to resume the Vaishno Devi yatra from 16th August 2020. The Yatra was suspended four months ago due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The move came after the Jammu & Kashmir government announced to open religious places across the Union Territory from August 16 onwards.

BCCI to resume domestic cricket activities

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the orders to resume domestic cricket activities. The board has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in this regard to be followed by all the state associations to resume the game.

Pakistan's New Political Map claims Junagadh as its territory

Pakistani PM Imran Khan has released the new political map that claims Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar of Gujarat along with J&K and Ladakh as its territory. The move came on the occasion of first year anniversary of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan concludes successfully

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan performed successfully in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM modi laid the silver brick as a foundation stone to mark the beginning of construction of temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

More Chinese Apps banned in India: Sources

As per the sources, India has banned more chinese apps of brands including Xiaomi and Baidu such as Mi Browser Pro. However, there is no official update regarding this by Union IT Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.