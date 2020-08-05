Vaishno Devi yatra to resume from August 16

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced the resumption of Vaishno Devi yatra from August 16, 2020, almost four months after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision of resuming the yatra came after Jammu & Kashmir government decided to open the religious places in the Union Territory from August 16, a day after the Independence Day celebrations.

As per the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, it will announce its own Standard Operating Procedure later so that the yatra is conducted with all the required precautions.

As per the senior official of the Shrine Board, since the state government has decided to open the religious places, the board will make sure to strictly follow COVID-19 SOP’s before re-opening the shrine to the devotees.

They also informed that sanitation drives have been conducted on sanctum sanctorum, twin tracks, and at Katra town. Circles have also been marked outside the Yatra Parchi counter, at the Bhawan and two helipads at Sanji chhat and Katra to ensure the social distancing.

Background:

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remained suspended since March 18 because of government announced lockdown which restricted the traveling and opening of the religious places.

Later, the central government had decided to give its approval for re-opening the religious places from June 8 but due to a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, the decision was again put on hold.