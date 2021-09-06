Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 September 2021

El Salvador SC permits Presidents to serve two consecutive terms

The Supreme Court of El Salvador has ruled that the President of the country can serve for two consecutive terms. With this ruling, the consecutive ban on presidential reelection which was issued in 2014 has ended. The latest decision by the nation’s top court has now set the stage for President Nayib Bukele to seek a second term in 2024.

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir

Taliban has declared to have gained complete control over Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley. The region was the last hold-out of the anti-Taliban forces in the war-torn country. The head of the Panjshir resistance force, Ahmad Massoud is reportedly alive and is at a safe place. However, the resistance front has denied the complete fall of the Panjshir Valley.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

A central team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was rushed to Kozhikode district in Kerala after a 12-year boy died because of Nipah Virus. The infection is caused by the fruit bats and is also known to be potentially fatal for humans. The team visiting Kerala has directed everyone to be extra vigilant.

New Green Visa by UAE

A new Green Visa has been launched by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to allow foreigners to work in the country without being sponsored by the employer. The new visa by UAE will allow foreigners to apply for work with fewer restrictions. The decision has been taken to boost the economy of the UAE and it will also loosen up the residency requirements.

UN says that air quality briefly improved due to Lockdown

UN’s World Meteorological Organisation has said that there was a brief improvement in the air quality because of the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by the government worldwide. However, it further added that some forms of pollutants have continued to emerge at regular or higher levels. As per the Secretary-General of WTO, lockdown proved to be an unplanned air-quality experiment and led to temporary localized improvements.